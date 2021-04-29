Probe ordered as covid norms flouted while taking covid victims’ bodies for cremation in Ludhiana

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has marked an inquiry against a private hospital for sending bodies of Covid victims to cremation grounds in violation of norms. This was after photographs emerged on social media, showing an elderly woman’s body lying at a cremation ground. The body was not wrapped in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit and did not have even have a bedsheet as cover.

“Not only is the infection being spread, but the dead are being brought in the most undignified manner to the cremation ground. This is unacceptable. I have spoken to the authorities of the Aastha Hospital. Strict action will also be taken against employees for negligence. I have asked the civil surgeon to complete the inquiry in 24 hours,” the DC said.

The DC’s action comes just two days after bodies of two Covid-19 victims were taken to the cremation ground in a cart and autorickshaw. “This is the second day that we have had to face this. Blood is oozing out of the mouth of the body. It was not even covered, leave alone having a PPE kit,” said a worker at the cremation ground.

Dr Sanjeev Gupta of Aastha Hospital said, “One of our junior staffers might have made this mistake. We are trying to fix responsibility and to ensure this is not repeated. We have separate wards for covid and non-covid patients and are discharging six-seven patients everyday from our hospital.”

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma has marked an inquiry against a private hospital for sending bodies of Covid victims to cremation grounds in violation of norms. This was after photographs emerged on social media, showing an elderly woman’s body lying at a cremation ground. The body was not wrapped in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kit and did not have even have a bedsheet as cover. “Not only is the infection being spread, but the dead are being brought in the most undignified manner to the cremation ground. This is unacceptable. I have spoken to the authorities of the Aastha Hospital. Strict action will also be taken against employees for negligence. I have asked the civil surgeon to complete the inquiry in 24 hours,” the DC said. The DC’s action comes just two days after bodies of two Covid-19 victims were taken to the cremation ground in a cart and autorickshaw. “This is the second day that we have had to face this. Blood is oozing out of the mouth of the body. It was not even covered, leave alone having a PPE kit,” said a worker at the cremation ground. Dr Sanjeev Gupta of Aastha Hospital said, “One of our junior staffers might have made this mistake. We are trying to fix responsibility and to ensure this is not repeated. We have separate wards for covid and non-covid patients and are discharging six-seven patients everyday from our hospital.”