‘Promote Sanskrit; share ancient Indian wisdom with public’

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) sah sarkaryavah Dr Krishna Gopal on Thursday appealed to scholars of Indian oriental studies to share the Indian knowledge tradition with public and tell people about Vaastu Shastra, and the thought process and inventions done in India during ancient times. RSS sah sarkaryavah Dr Krishna Gopal at SSU. (HT Photo)

Dr Gopal was speaking at a scholarly brainstorming programme at Yogasadhana Centre of Sampoornanand Sanskrit University.

He laid emphasis on promoting Sanskrit Language as soul of Indian culture lies in Sanskrit.

He said that in the field of grammar, there is no one in the entire world equivalent to Panini and Patanjali (author of Ashtadhyayi and Mahabhashya). In astronomy and mathematics, the works of Aryabhata, Brahmagupta and Bhaskar showed new paths to the world. Charak and Sushruta did important work in the field of medicine and people should know about it.

SSU vice chancellor Prof Bihari Lal Sharma, who presided over the session, said, “An important feature of Sanskrit language is it promotes world brotherhood. The vast store of knowledge that is in Sanskrit will help in the progress of the country and it may be useful for the welfare of humanity.”

Sharma said, “Indian knowledge tradition connects us with nature. There is a need to recognize the powers of nature and move in the same stream. Today the responsibility of this institution has increased even more. This organization is committed to the promotion and preservation of Indian knowledge. “

SSU public relation officer Shashindra Mishra said, after the brainstorming session, the RSS senior leader also saw the conservation work being done by the National Manuscript Mission for preserving the rare manuscripts stored in Saraswati Bhawan Library.