Property of Jhansi criminal worth ₹89 cr to be seized
In one of the biggest seizures under the Gangsters Act, properties of a criminal valued around ₹89 crore are to be seized in Jhansi.
District magistrate Ravindra Kumar has cleared the process to seize the properties that were in the city and rural parts of the district.
These properties were bought by Raju Yadav and transferred in the name of his sons, Rahul Yadav and Yaduveer Yadav. Kumar said that the decision was taken after it was established that the properties were accumulated through Ill-gotten money. They are valued at 88.70 crore.
Raju Yadav’s criminal history starts in 1989 and these properties were purchased 1992 onwards. “It has been established beyond doubt that these properties were bought with money earned through criminal activities,” said Kumar.
While Raju Yadav has 11 criminal cases against him, Rahul Yadav has six since 2016 that include those under SC/ST Act and Gangsters Act. Yaduveer Yadav has nine cases against him since 2018. All the cases are going on in court.
Bhanu Bhaskar, ADG, Kanpur zone said, “it is a part of the national ongoing action against crime and criminals with special emphasis on breaking the stranglehold of the mafia. The action will continue in close coordination with other government departments. The support the police have been receiving from these departments is behind the success,” he said.
The police in Jhansi range have seized or were in process of seizing properties, which has been assessed to be more than ₹200 crore under Gangsters Act, which was invoked on 52 people.
Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track
The number of rides undertaken using the public bicycle sharing system dropping to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip cemented the city residents' declining interest in the initiative. Panchkula had in August 2019 taken the lead within tricity by starting the bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project. Inaugurated by Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar, the system received a massive response from residents — especially students.
PUTA condemns police action against students in letter to VC as protests persist
Protests for seeking replacement of girls' hostel number 4 warden as well as issuance of detailed mark sheets — both by separate student bodies — at Panjab University campus persisted on Thursday, a day after a few students were detained by police following a face-off between the two student bodies. A group of PU research scholars also condemned the entry as well as the high-handedness of the police force with the protesting students on Wednesday.
Majrian land mutation row: VB arrests two for tampering revenue records
The state Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar and Veer Singh of Kona village, Panchkula, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of revenue records regarding a mutation of an approximate 558-acre (4624 kanal) village common land in Majrian village, Mohali. They are suspected to have acted in connivance with a few revenue department officials. The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody.
MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded
Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.
Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees
Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress. The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest. She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.
