Home / Cities / Others / Property of Jhansi criminal worth 89 cr to be seized

Property of Jhansi criminal worth 89 cr to be seized

others
Published on Sep 02, 2022 01:01 AM IST

In one of the biggest seizures under the Gangsters Act, properties of a criminal valued around ₹89 crore are to be seized in Jhansi

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Kanpur

In one of the biggest seizures under the Gangsters Act, properties of a criminal valued around 89 crore are to be seized in Jhansi.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar has cleared the process to seize the properties that were in the city and rural parts of the district.

These properties were bought by Raju Yadav and transferred in the name of his sons, Rahul Yadav and Yaduveer Yadav. Kumar said that the decision was taken after it was established that the properties were accumulated through Ill-gotten money. They are valued at 88.70 crore.

Raju Yadav’s criminal history starts in 1989 and these properties were purchased 1992 onwards. “It has been established beyond doubt that these properties were bought with money earned through criminal activities,” said Kumar.

While Raju Yadav has 11 criminal cases against him, Rahul Yadav has six since 2016 that include those under SC/ST Act and Gangsters Act. Yaduveer Yadav has nine cases against him since 2018. All the cases are going on in court.

Bhanu Bhaskar, ADG, Kanpur zone said, “it is a part of the national ongoing action against crime and criminals with special emphasis on breaking the stranglehold of the mafia. The action will continue in close coordination with other government departments. The support the police have been receiving from these departments is behind the success,” he said.

The police in Jhansi range have seized or were in process of seizing properties, which has been assessed to be more than 200 crore under Gangsters Act, which was invoked on 52 people.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Covid, fading interest has left Panckhula’s cycle sharing system looking for takers. (HT FIle)

    Covid, fading interest pushes Panckhula’s cycle sharing system off track

    The number of rides undertaken using the public bicycle sharing system dropping to almost half in a two-year period, and downloads also witnessing a sharp six-fold dip cemented the city residents' declining interest in the initiative. Panchkula had in August 2019 taken the lead within tricity by starting the bicycle sharing system under the Smart City project. Inaugurated by Haryana chief Manohar Lal Khattar, the system received a massive response from residents — especially students.

  • PUTA condemned police action against students in letter to VC as protests persist. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

    PUTA condemns police action against students in letter to VC as protests persist

    Protests for seeking replacement of girls' hostel number 4 warden as well as issuance of detailed mark sheets — both by separate student bodies — at Panjab University campus persisted on Thursday, a day after a few students were detained by police following a face-off between the two student bodies. A group of PU research scholars also condemned the entry as well as the high-handedness of the police force with the protesting students on Wednesday.

  • VB arrested two for tampering revenue records in the Majrian land mutation row. (HT File)

    Majrian land mutation row: VB arrests two for tampering revenue records

    The state Vigilance Bureau on Thursday arrested Parveen Kumar and Veer Singh of Kona village, Panchkula, for their alleged involvement in the tampering of revenue records regarding a mutation of an approximate 558-acre (4624 kanal) village common land in Majrian village, Mohali. They are suspected to have acted in connivance with a few revenue department officials. The accused were produced in court, which remanded them to police custody.

  • Commuters caught in light showers on The Ridge in Shimla on Thursday. The MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5 in Himachal. (Deepak Sansta / HT)

    MeT predicts heavy rain in Himachal, yellow alert sounded

    Himachal Pradesh is bracing up for fresh spell of a heavy downpour as the MeT department has predicted a wet spell till Monday next week with a yellow alert for heavy rains, thunderstorms and lightning from September 3 to 5. A yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain has been issued for 11 districts except for Lahaul & Spiti on September 4, 5 and 6, said Shimla MeT centre director Surender Paul.

  • Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh claimed that the people had rejected the BJP in the four byelections held last year and it would meet a similar fate in the upcoming general assembly elections in the state. She also hit back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees. (HT File Photo)

    Pratibha hits back at CM Jai Ram Thakur over remarks on Congress guarantees

    Hitting back at chief minister Jai Ram Thakur over his statement on the public guarantees announced by the Congress, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh on Thursday said the chief minister should worry about his own party, not the Congress. The Congress president described the 10 guarantees announced by the Congress as a big and historic step of the party in the public interest. She said that Congress will soon release its election manifesto.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out