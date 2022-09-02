Property of Jhansi criminal worth 89 cr to be seized

In one of the biggest seizures under the Gangsters Act, properties of a criminal valued around ₹89 crore are to be seized in Jhansi.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar has cleared the process to seize the properties that were in the city and rural parts of the district.

These properties were bought by Raju Yadav and transferred in the name of his sons, Rahul Yadav and Yaduveer Yadav. Kumar said that the decision was taken after it was established that the properties were accumulated through Ill-gotten money. They are valued at 88.70 crore.

Raju Yadav’s criminal history starts in 1989 and these properties were purchased 1992 onwards. “It has been established beyond doubt that these properties were bought with money earned through criminal activities,” said Kumar.

While Raju Yadav has 11 criminal cases against him, Rahul Yadav has six since 2016 that include those under SC/ST Act and Gangsters Act. Yaduveer Yadav has nine cases against him since 2018. All the cases are going on in court.

Bhanu Bhaskar, ADG, Kanpur zone said, “it is a part of the national ongoing action against crime and criminals with special emphasis on breaking the stranglehold of the mafia. The action will continue in close coordination with other government departments. The support the police have been receiving from these departments is behind the success,” he said.

The police in Jhansi range have seized or were in process of seizing properties, which has been assessed to be more than ₹200 crore under Gangsters Act, which was invoked on 52 people.