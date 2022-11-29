Proposal to set up International Driver Training Institute in Ludhiana: GoI, state govt bring beacon of hope for transportation industry

Eyeing to create over half a million jobs in the transportation industry in the coming years backed by the growing manufacturing industry and expanding highway networks, India’s vision looms large due to the lack of trained, skilled and certified drivers.

To address the issue, the representatives of the Punjab government, and the Government of India have sought suggestions from industrial groups for setting up an International Driver Training Institute in Doraha.

Proposal first mooted in 2017

The proposal to set up an institute to train drivers and mechanics for heavy vehicles and earth movers in the region at Doraha was first mooted by the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship of the Government of India in 2017. A 26-acre site in Doraha has been provided by the Punjab government to the directorate general of training under the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship.

Government of India representative Sandhya Salwan, deputy director general, Union ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, and Punjab government representative Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda, director of technical education and industrial training (DTEIT), and representatives of various industries and industrial groups, including Upkar Singh Ahuja, president of Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings, president of Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO) Gurmeet Singh Kular and representatives of SML, Tata, Ashoka Leyland were present on the occasion.

The presentation for the proposed model of the institute noted that over 25% of the driving job positions in the world are unfilled. Through its collaboration with the International Road Transport Union (IRU), the institute can also supply trained drivers and skilled mechanics internationally, along with serving domestic needs.

Estimated capital expenditure ₹15-crore

The estimated capital expenditure for such an institute would be over ₹15-crore and the total operational cost was pegged at over ₹32-crore for the first year. As many as 2,400 drivers and 1,200 mechanics will be trained in the institute, according to the projected plans. The minimum educational qualification for the candidates would be Class 10.

Addressing the meeting, Salwan said, “Today’s meeting was aimed at discussing the requirements of the industrialists and the nature of courses and trades which will be more helpful to fulfil their demands.”

She said they also discussed tie-ups with industries for placement, on-job training and international certification for students.

She said, “We had proposed that industrialists could help in sponsoring the equipment through corporate social responsibility(CSR) funds and commit to provide on-the-job training to students. Some industrialists have shown interest in private-public partnerships, while others want the government to start the project at its own level.”

Ahuja said, “There is acute crunch of trained drivers in the industry; we assure the GoI that trained drivers will be absorbed in the industry.”

Devinder Pal Singh Kharbanda of DTEIT said, “It is important that heavy and earth-moving vehicles receive formal training. The certification from the institute will also help youngsters to get employment abroad. The project is aimed at skilling, reskilling and upskilling the youth.”

He further added that they had asked industries to share their requirements with the state government and GoI so that the project could be started soon.