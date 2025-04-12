Protest erupts after meat found on Jama Masjid premises in Agra; one held

Tension prevailed in the city of Agra after a piece of meat was found near the wuzu tank on the premises of Jama Masjid within limits of Mantola police station area on Friday. Protesters at the Jama Masjid in Agra on Friday. (HT Photo)

Prompt police action, however, saved the day before the escalation of the issue and arrested a local identified as Nazruddin just before the assembling for the Friday namaz began at Jama Masjid.

Despite the arrest of the accused, people gathered at the mosque resorted to slogan raising and staged protest once the namaz got over. Police force deployed on the spot had to use mild force to disperse the mob to bring the situation under control.

Deputy commissioner of police (city) for Agra Police Commissionerate Sonam Kumar rushed to the Jama Masjid in early hours of Friday and took note of the incident.

“Information was received at about 5am on Friday about spotting some objectionable material at a prominent mosque in the heart of the city. Assistant commissioner of police reached the spot, and the material placed was seized and sent for testing,” said the DCP Agra.

“It appears that the material which appears to be a piece of meat of an unidentified animal, was placed on Thursday afternoon with sole aim to create nuisance. The meat has been sent for testing and identification to ascertain the animal to which it belongs,” stated the DCP.

In the CCTV footage obtained by police, it was found that an unidentified man with face covered was seen moving suspiciously with a polythene bag in his hand on the mosque premises on Thursday afternoon. The man placed the bag on premises of Jama Masjid which was traced after 20 hours on Friday morning by the visitors.

“A case was registered under relevant sections at Mantola police station of Agra against the unidentified man. Five police teams started efforts to trace him,” he said.

“It was found that the accused came on a two-wheeler and thereafter the shop was found from where the meat was purchased. Later, the accused, a resident of Mantola, identified as Nazruddin, was arrested,” said the DCP.

Nazruddin, a man in his forties, is in footwear business, revealed police sources.

“We are interrogating the accused to find as to why he did this and who others are involved in the act,” stated the DCP.

Police along with PAC was deployed as precaution after namaz.

“Situation is peaceful and extra police force has been deployed as a precautionary measure,” claimed the DCP.