Lambardar stages protest against revenue official in Ludhiana

Tejinder Singh, Lambardar of Barewal village, organised a protest outside the deputy commissioner’s (DC) office in Ludhiana on Monday to demand action against a revenue official who allegedly refused to register Singh’s property. Lambardar Barewal village stage protest outside DC office against the alleged corrupt officials in Ludhiana. (Manish/HT)

Singh had previously filed a written complaint against the revenue official with the sub divisional magistrate (SDM) West on Friday. In his complaint, Singh accused the official of soliciting a bribe in exchange for expediting the registration process for his property.

The protest was an attempt to seek justice and bring attention to the allegedly corrupt practices within the local administration. Singh peacefully protested outside the Deputy Commissioner’s office, hoping to draw the authorities’ attention towards his plight.

According to the complaint, Singh had approached the West revenue official on Friday to initiate the registration process for his property. The staff allegedly demanded a significant bribe to expedite the procedure and refused to proceed despite all the required documents being in order.

Singh claimed that he intended to register his properties on Barewal Road, but the officials not only failed to complete the registration, but also directly declined to carry out the work due to his refusal to offer bribes to the staff.

SDM West Harjinder Singh acknowledged receiving the complaint and assured Singh that it would be treated with the utmost seriousness. Harjinder Singh stated, “I have instructed the concerned official to provide a written explanation for not registering the complainant’s property. After reviewing the response, appropriate action will be taken.”

