PSPCL introduces on-site testing of meters

Meter testing before the customer gives him complete trust and satisfaction in accuracy of the machine, PSPCL enforcement wing feels
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 16, 2021 01:00 AM IST
PSPCL is working hard to ensure that the meters it installs get proper testing for accuracy in the presence of its major customers to ensure satisfaction. (HT PHOTO)

Jalandhar Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) has introduced on-site checking facility of metering equipment for the first time in the state to inspire confidence in its major customers. “The enforcement wing has been provided with two portable secondary injection sets, specially imported from Australia for checking the accuracy of the equipment installed on the premises of consumers,” said Jasbir Singh, chief engineer, enforcement, in a press release.

