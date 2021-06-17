Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / PSPCL told to run own plants before drawing power from northern grid
others

PSPCL told to run own plants before drawing power from northern grid

For the past fortnight, Punjab has shut its own power plants and is drawing power from the grid. This power is available at half of the state’s generation cost. Punjab has been generating around 4,500 MW, but is drawing almost 7,000 MW from the grid
By Vishal Rambani
UPDATED ON JUN 17, 2021 11:22 PM IST
From the grid, Punjab is getting power at an average rate of 2.9 per unit, while its own production cost is above 4. (HT FILE PHOTO)

Patiala The Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC), the apex body to ensure integrated operation of power system in the northern region, has warned the Punjab State Power Corporation (PSPCL) against drawing the maximum limit of power from the northern grid, without running its own thermal units at Ropar and Lehra Mohabbat.

For the past fortnight, Punjab has shut its own power plants and is drawing power from the grid. This power is available at half of the state’s generation cost. Punjab has been generating around 4,500 MW, but is drawing almost 7,000 MW from the grid. The generation cost is higher due to fixed charges for setting up a plant, and variable charges for coal. From the grid, Punjab is getting power at an average rate of 2.9 per unit, while its own production cost is above 4.

“With negligible generation at PSPCL’s own thermal unit, there is an imbalance in Punjab’s transmission system, and overloading in certain pockets of the state. Punjab’s buying so much power also violates NRLDC instructions,” reads the letter from chief engineer, State Load Dispatch Centre (SLDC) to chief engineer, power purchase and regulations, at PSPCL.

The letter adds, “According to load conditions in Ludhiana and Gobindgarh areas, thermal units at Ropar need to be given priority for proper balancing of the state’s generation and reliable operation of Punjab’s power system. NRLDC has objected twice over Punjab’s policy.”

The letter also clarifies that the available transfer capacity of between 7,300 MW and 7,900 MW was subject to the condition that all its thermal units, especially 220 KV level generation at Ropar thermal and Lehra Mohabbat thermal and GVK Goindwal, are running at full load.

Acting on the letter, PSPCL has asked GVK Goindwal to light up both its units, while two of four units from Ropar thermal plant will be made operational soon. The Lehra Mohabbat plant has been also started by lighting up one unit to generate 150 MW power. SLDC chief engineer has also asked Punjab to adhere to NRLDC guidelines. “The state must ensure proper balancing of state generation, with inter-state import of power,” he adds in the letter.

PSPCL director (generation) Paramjeet Singh said that because of storm, some power plants had been shut down. “We have started all plants in Punjab and will ramp up generation, as the load increases,” he said, adding that the state was committed to meet all NRLDC requirements.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP