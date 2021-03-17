Home / Cities / Others / Pune airport witnesses rise in passenger traffic despite surge in Covid cases
others

Pune airport witnesses rise in passenger traffic despite surge in Covid cases

PUNE As the passenger traffic is on a rise at the Lohegaon airport in Pune the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has tightened the Covid-related safety norms amid a surge in virus cases
By Dheeraj Bengrut
PUBLISHED ON MAR 17, 2021 10:08 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE As the passenger traffic is on a rise at the Lohegaon airport in Pune the Airport Authority of India (AAI) has tightened the Covid-related safety norms amid a surge in virus cases.

As per the data shared by the Airport Authority of India, Pune, in the last week on an average daily 3,800 to 4,000 passengers from different destinations have arrived in the city.

On March 8 at least 4,374 passengers arrived in the city which was 3,482 on March 9, at least 4,068 on March 10, 4,094 on March 11, 4,082 on March 12 and 3,497 on March 13 and 5,316 on March 14 and 4,423 on March 15.

An official from the Airport Authority of India, Pune, on condition of anonymity, said, “Though there has been a rise in the Covid cases in Pune, people across the country are coming to Pune and there is no major impact on arrivals.”

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

UP sees rising trend in Covid cases

Over 200 Covid cases surface in Ludhiana for third day in a row

Talk to Pak on opening blockade on Fazilka drain: NGT panel to Punjab

Ex-student of SHUATS made guv of Rawanda’s western province

“Most of them are relatives and friends returning back to Pune to join their families. While others are coming by official works,” he said.

The delayed schedule of arriving and departing flights from the Pune airport is between 8 am and 7 pm. There is flight movement from across the destinations like Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Patna, Kolkata, Lucknow, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Cochin and others.

“I arrived in Pune two days back for my official work. When I was planning my tour I was worried about the rising numbers of Covid cases in the city, but work cannot stop. We are taking all safety precautions,” said Bipin Gandhi, a banker from Ahmedabad.

Another regular passenger Kishore Tamhane said, “Due to business I need to travel to different cities in the country, and in last one-year business was hampered and we are trying to cover it up from last few months. Travelling through airways is faster and convenient for me, but I am aware of the risk involved.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
JEE Main March 2021
Ram Swaroop Sharma
Virat Kohli
Covid-19 cases in India
Aamir Khan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP