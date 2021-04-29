Pune police have taken action against 571 persons in last 23 days, for violating lockdown rules

PUNE The Pune police have taken action against 571 persons in the last 23 days, for violating lockdown rules.

A case has been registered against the violators under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

“This year people are following the Covid guidelines as compared to the previous year, Therefore, the police choose not to take strict action. Action is being taken against those who are not following the rules,” said a police official, requesting anonymity.

Last year, at least 27,000 violators faced action and some were even beaten-up by the police.

While inter-district and intercity travel is allowed only with an e-pass, the city police have made a Covid- negative report mandatory for those applying for an e-pass.

Till April 25, the police rejected 5,100 applications for an e-pass due to there being no Covid-19 negative certificate.

Pune police commissioner Amitabh Gupta tweeted on Thursday: “Punekars, lockdown extended till 15th May! Interstate and Inter-District travel will require E-Pass. Till date approximately 9000 E-Passes have been issued. Travel if it’s absolutely required or stay home.”