Pune Police lookout notice for Narayan Rane’s wife Neelam, and son Nitesh

PUNE The Pune Police have issued a lookout circular (LOC) against BJP leader Nitesh Narayan Rane and his mother Neelam Rane, in a case involving the failure to repay a loan of over ₹61 crore..

The circular was issued on September 3 by the Pune Crime Branch citing that the “co-borrower may leave the country anytime with malafide intention”.

The circular was issued after the state government received a letter from the Centre, which was approached by the lending firm. “The agency which had lent money to Rane wrote to centre. They wrote a letter to state government and accordingly it has reached the Maharashtra DG’s office. The DG has the right to take appropriate action and hence, it came to Pune police,” said Maharashtra’s home minister Dilip Walse-Patil on Thursday in Pune.

The 1ookout circular was served days after Rane’s father, Union minister Narayan Rane, was arrested by the Raigad police for his “would have slapped the CM” remarks.

As per the lookout circular, Airline Properties controlled by Nilam Rane had taken a loan of ₹25 crore from Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL), while Nitesh Rane had taken loan of ₹34 crore for Nilam Hotels. The accounts were later classified as non-performing assets, as loan amounts outstanding.

“In the aforesaid circumstances, there is an apprehension and fear that the said co-borrower may leave the country anytime with malafide intension to evade repayment of the loan granted by DHFL and escape legal actions that may be taken against him (civil/criminal) by DHFL,” stated the LOC, signed by deputy commissioner of police (Crime branch) Shrinivas Ghadge.

“Both were business loans. Neelam Rane took a loan of ₹27,13,18,931 for Artline Properties Pvt Ltd and Nitesh Rane took ₹34,09,61,771 for Neelam Hotels Pvt Ltd. Both are now non-performing assets,” said Ghadge.

Responding to the lookout notice, Nitesh Rane, an MLA from Sindhudurg, said the action is being taken under pressure from the MVA government.

“We are in the process of trying to settle the loan and correspondence in this regard is underway with the finance firm. Yet, a lookout notice was issued against us. This is being done under pressure from the state government,” Rane told a TV channel.

The circular addressed to assistant director (administration), Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, stated, “Whenever the said co-borrower is intercepted at the airport, please inform the crime branch of his arrival and departure.”

The BJP reacted sharply to the lookout notice against Rane saying the MVA government is bringing politics everywhere. “I do not know the technical aspects of this case. However, a lookout notice is served against a person when s/he fails to appear before investigating agencies, despite repeated summons. In this case, police are acting under pressure from their masters in the MVA government,” said BJP leader Atul Bhatkhalkar.