Pune resident duped of 1.3 lakh by caller claiming to be represent pvt bank

PUNE: A 45-year-old man from Pune has been duped of ₹1
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 07:36 PM IST
PUNE: A 45-year-old man from Pune has been duped of 1.3 lakh by a caller who claimed to be from the credit card department of a private bank.

The complainant, a resident of Dhayari, received a call on January 26, around 4:30pm, from the accused caller.

The caller did not share details, but made the complainant reveal multiple information points about his existing credit card.

The caller promised the complainant a better credit card with the same credit limit and to carry over the points earned from his existing credit card.

Under the guise of activation of the new card, the caller took details from the complainant and spent 1,37,238 on the existing card, according to the complainant.

A case under Sections 419 (cheating by personation) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of the Information Technology Act has been registered at Sinhagad road police station. Police inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare of the Sinhagad road police station is investigating the case.

