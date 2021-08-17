Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Pune ward offices told not to give permission for sale of idols on roadsides
others

Pune ward offices told not to give permission for sale of idols on roadsides

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s anti- encroachment department head, Madhav Jagtap, on Tuesday issued a circular that instructed ward offices not to give permissions for the sale of Ganesh idols in stalls, by the roadsides or in any other shops
By HTC
PUBLISHED ON AUG 17, 2021 10:14 PM IST
HT Image

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s anti- encroachment department head, Madhav Jagtap, on Tuesday issued a circular that instructed ward offices not to give permissions for the sale of Ganesh idols in stalls, by the roadsides or in any other shops.

Sale of idols is to take place in open spaces and/or on school grounds.

Against the background of the Covid pandemic it has been decided to allot plots for stalls on open grounds.

Usually, a month before the Ganesh festival, vendors erect stalls on city roads. Already at some places in the city, vendors have erected stalls on roads. Recently, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar met with Ganesh mandals to take the decision to have the stalls on open grounds.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Scared from the dark, doggo picks cute night lamp to sleep. Clip is too adorable

Woman shares clip of ragpicker from Bengaluru speaking fluent English. Watch

Doggo has the sweetest reaction to human lying on her bed. Watch

This smartphone charger manicure is straight out of the future. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
India vs England
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Ananda Kannan
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP