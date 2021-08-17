Pune ward offices told not to give permission for sale of idols on roadsides

PUNE The Pune Municipal Corporation’s anti- encroachment department head, Madhav Jagtap, on Tuesday issued a circular that instructed ward offices not to give permissions for the sale of Ganesh idols in stalls, by the roadsides or in any other shops.

Sale of idols is to take place in open spaces and/or on school grounds.

Against the background of the Covid pandemic it has been decided to allot plots for stalls on open grounds.

Usually, a month before the Ganesh festival, vendors erect stalls on city roads. Already at some places in the city, vendors have erected stalls on roads. Recently, Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol and municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar met with Ganesh mandals to take the decision to have the stalls on open grounds.