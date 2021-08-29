Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Punjab chief secy reviews progress of cancer hospital in New Chandigarh
others

Punjab chief secy reviews progress of cancer hospital in New Chandigarh

All pending works in C-wing shall be completed before September 15 to enable the installation of radiology equipment, it has been decided.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 29, 2021 08:05 PM IST
Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Punjab chief secretary Vini Mahajan reviewed the progress of the construction work of the 300-bed Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre in Medicity, New Chandigarh, (SAS Nagar) on Sunday. All pending works in C-wing shall be completed before September 15 to enable the installation of radiology equipment, it was decided at the meeting.

“The ultra-modern cancer tertiary care facility is to be made operational by November,” she told officers, adding that she will be doing a weekly review of progress on the project.

The chief secretary, who had visited the project site last week, held a review meeting with director Tata memorial centre Mumbai Dr RA Badwe, principal secretary, health and medical education, Alok Shekhar, PWD principal secretary Vivek Pratap. Mahajan added the installation of the Linac machine in D-wing should begin from September 3.

Dr RA Badwe said the procurement of equipment was on track. Expressing satisfaction over the progress, Mahajan asked the entire project executing team to achieve and finish targets as per schedule.

Punjab has given 50 acre free of cost for the 664 crore project. The cancer care centre will be equipped with high-end diagnostic and treatment facilities such as two linear accelerators, brachytherapy, PECT CT, bone marrow transplant (BMT), CT simulator, MR simulator, interventional radiology and surgical facilities.

The hospital will start radiotherapy, radiology, CT scan, MRI, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, medical oncology, chemotherapy, day-care ward, pathology, laboratory facilities and minor OT, besides OPD services in surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, palliative care preventive oncology for the public from November onwards.

