Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / Punjab must have a separate agriculture budget: Bajwa in letter to Captain
others

Punjab must have a separate agriculture budget: Bajwa in letter to Captain

The Punjab government is in a unique position in bringing about the second green revolution in the state and we must not let this opportunity pass, the letter adds
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 10:16 PM IST
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa (HT Photo)

Chandigarh Congress Rajya Sabha member Partap Bajwa on Saturday wrote a letter to Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh, pressing upon him to have a separate agricultural budget for Punjab. Bajwa added the Congress has always been the vanguard of social and economic change and ensuring a fairer, more just life for all. Tamil Nadu has already announced a separate agriculture budget for itself.

“The Punjab government is in a unique position in bringing about the second green revolution in the state and we must not let this opportunity pass,” he said, adding, “A separate agricultural budget will allow greater stakeholder consultation between farmers, agriculturalists and allied industries with the government. We will have a more targeted, focused approach to agricultural policy in the state.”

Bajwa added that the budget of Tamil Nadu has looked into promoting organic farming, building local weekly markets for agricultural produce and promoting vegetable/herbal/fruit production. Bajwa said agriculture has historically been the culture of Punjab and state’s successes during the Green Revolution has ensured that it became the food bowl of India.

“Nevertheless, today Punjab stands at the threshold of a second green revolution. There is an urgent need to diversify from the paddy/wheat cycle to ensure the survival of future generations of farmers. Without urgent action, Punjab’s agriculture will be irrevocably damaged,” Bajwa added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Hrithik Roshan’s ‘not funny’ line from ZNMD sparks hilarious Twitter trend

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP