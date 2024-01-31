Push to Sanskrit in U.P: 16 new schools, five with hostels to be set up

The state government has decided to establish 11 new government Sanskrit Secondary Schools and five schools (Naveen Rajkiye Sanskrit Madhyamik Vidyalayas) with residential facilities, in 16 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The move aims to provide a fillip to Sanskrit education in the state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The five residential schools (Naveen Rajkiye Sanskrit Madhyamik Vidyalayas) with a capacity of 100 beds each will be set up in Prayagraj, Sitapur, Mathura, Chitrakoot and Ayodhya. Teaching in these institutions will go up to the Intermediate level (Class 12).

Alok Kumar, special secretary, issued an order in this regard on January 18 to the education director (secondary education).

At present, there are only two government Sanskrit schools in the state, in Bhadohi and Chandauli districts. Both have hostels with a capacity of 100 beds each. Besides, there are 570 aided schools in the state where Sanskrit is taught as a subject.

According to the order, 11 government Sanskrit Secondary Schools (up to higher secondary level) and five with a facility of a hostel of 100 beds each, are to be set up with the approval of the governor.

The construction of Sanskrit schools in Prayagraj, Sitapur, Mathura and Chitrakoot will be undertaken by Construction and Design Services (Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam).

The Sanskrit Secondary Schools in Jalaun, Etah and Varanasi will be done by Uttar Pradesh Awas Evam Vikas Parishad.

In Saharanpur, Moradabad, Bijnor, Muzaffarpur, Shamli and Ayodhya the construction of Sanskrit Secondary Schools will be carried out by Rural Engineering Services, while the Uttar Pradesh Social Welfare Construction Corporation will be constructing Sanskrit Secondary Schools in Rae Bareli, Hardoi and Amethi districts.

A proposal of a budget of ₹117 crore has been forwarded for approval. However, a provision of ₹5 crore has already been accepted, officials added.

CL Chaurasia, deputy director, Sanskrit Education, said that the agencies responsible for construction of the schools will begin work soon after the agencies provide a DPR.