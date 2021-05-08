Home / Cities / Others / Quarantined woman foils robbery bid by domestic help in Ludhiana
others

Quarantined woman foils robbery bid by domestic help in Ludhiana

The domestic help had served the milk to her husband Gaurav Sharma, 46, who is a trader, his mother Shanti Devi, 65, the couple’s son Divansh Sharma, 15, and four-year-old daughter Siya Sharma. All of them lost consciousness after drinking the milk, however, Divansh gained consciousness after some time and alerted his mother.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON MAY 08, 2021 02:11 AM IST
The incident was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house. Police have started investigation into the case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A woman in quarantine foiled a robbery bid at her house after a Nepalese domestic help, who was employed just three days ago, served milk laced with sedatives to her entire family and called his accomplices to carry out the crime.

The incident took place in Panchsheel Vihar on late Thursday night.

The woman, identified as Gunjan Sharma, had quarantined herself on the first floor of her house as she had symptoms of Covid-19.

The domestic help had served the milk to her husband Gaurav Sharma, 46, who is a trader, his mother Shanti Devi, 65, the couple’s son Divansh Sharma, 15, and four-year-old daughter Siya Sharma. All of them lost consciousness after drinking the milk, however, Divansh gained consciousness after some time and alerted his mother.

Gunjan then tried to assess the situation from the balcony and saw unidentified men trying to get into the house. She immediately raised the alarm following which the neighbours rushed outside. Seeing the neighbours, the domestic help and his accomplices fled the spot. The incident was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house.

Family hospitalised

Meanwhile, the family members, excluding Gunjan, have been admitted to a private hospital on Ferozepur road. The domestic help was not able to serve the milk to Gunjan as she was under quarantine.

Case against help, unidentified accomplices

The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged an FIR against the domestic help, Dinesh, and his unidentified accomplices.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said they received the information about the robbery bid on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and immediately reached the spot to start investigation.

Gaurav Sharma runs a business of CCTVs. He had hired Dinesh from an agency three days ago as their domestic help Gopi had left.

A woman in quarantine foiled a robbery bid at her house after a Nepalese domestic help, who was employed just three days ago, served milk laced with sedatives to her entire family and called his accomplices to carry out the crime.

The incident took place in Panchsheel Vihar on late Thursday night.

The woman, identified as Gunjan Sharma, had quarantined herself on the first floor of her house as she had symptoms of Covid-19.

The domestic help had served the milk to her husband Gaurav Sharma, 46, who is a trader, his mother Shanti Devi, 65, the couple’s son Divansh Sharma, 15, and four-year-old daughter Siya Sharma. All of them lost consciousness after drinking the milk, however, Divansh gained consciousness after some time and alerted his mother.

Gunjan then tried to assess the situation from the balcony and saw unidentified men trying to get into the house. She immediately raised the alarm following which the neighbours rushed outside. Seeing the neighbours, the domestic help and his accomplices fled the spot. The incident was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house.

Family hospitalised

Meanwhile, the family members, excluding Gunjan, have been admitted to a private hospital on Ferozepur road. The domestic help was not able to serve the milk to Gunjan as she was under quarantine.

Case against help, unidentified accomplices

The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged an FIR against the domestic help, Dinesh, and his unidentified accomplices.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said they received the information about the robbery bid on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and immediately reached the spot to start investigation.

Gaurav Sharma runs a business of CCTVs. He had hired Dinesh from an agency three days ago as their domestic help Gopi had left.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Lockdown in Karnataka
Remdesivir
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP