Quarantined woman foils robbery bid by domestic help in Ludhiana

A woman in quarantine foiled a robbery bid at her house after a Nepalese domestic help, who was employed just three days ago, served milk laced with sedatives to her entire family and called his accomplices to carry out the crime.

The incident took place in Panchsheel Vihar on late Thursday night.

The woman, identified as Gunjan Sharma, had quarantined herself on the first floor of her house as she had symptoms of Covid-19.

The domestic help had served the milk to her husband Gaurav Sharma, 46, who is a trader, his mother Shanti Devi, 65, the couple’s son Divansh Sharma, 15, and four-year-old daughter Siya Sharma. All of them lost consciousness after drinking the milk, however, Divansh gained consciousness after some time and alerted his mother.

Gunjan then tried to assess the situation from the balcony and saw unidentified men trying to get into the house. She immediately raised the alarm following which the neighbours rushed outside. Seeing the neighbours, the domestic help and his accomplices fled the spot. The incident was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house.

Family hospitalised

Meanwhile, the family members, excluding Gunjan, have been admitted to a private hospital on Ferozepur road. The domestic help was not able to serve the milk to Gunjan as she was under quarantine.

Case against help, unidentified accomplices

The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged an FIR against the domestic help, Dinesh, and his unidentified accomplices.

Sarabha Nagar station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said they received the information about the robbery bid on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and immediately reached the spot to start investigation.

Gaurav Sharma runs a business of CCTVs. He had hired Dinesh from an agency three days ago as their domestic help Gopi had left.

A woman in quarantine foiled a robbery bid at her house after a Nepalese domestic help, who was employed just three days ago, served milk laced with sedatives to her entire family and called his accomplices to carry out the crime. The incident took place in Panchsheel Vihar on late Thursday night. The woman, identified as Gunjan Sharma, had quarantined herself on the first floor of her house as she had symptoms of Covid-19. The domestic help had served the milk to her husband Gaurav Sharma, 46, who is a trader, his mother Shanti Devi, 65, the couple’s son Divansh Sharma, 15, and four-year-old daughter Siya Sharma. All of them lost consciousness after drinking the milk, however, Divansh gained consciousness after some time and alerted his mother. Gunjan then tried to assess the situation from the balcony and saw unidentified men trying to get into the house. She immediately raised the alarm following which the neighbours rushed outside. Seeing the neighbours, the domestic help and his accomplices fled the spot. The incident was captured on the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the house. MORE FROM THIS SECTION A day after arrest, man accused of murdering Ludhiana teen for phone escapes From Monday, Ludhiana to have 17-hour curfew daily Covid cases rise again in Chandigarh tricity area 4 held for animal trafficking attempt in Maharashtra’s Alibag Family hospitalised Meanwhile, the family members, excluding Gunjan, have been admitted to a private hospital on Ferozepur road. The domestic help was not able to serve the milk to Gunjan as she was under quarantine. Case against help, unidentified accomplices The Sarabha Nagar police have lodged an FIR against the domestic help, Dinesh, and his unidentified accomplices. Sarabha Nagar station house officer, inspector Paramdeep Singh said they received the information about the robbery bid on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday and immediately reached the spot to start investigation. Gaurav Sharma runs a business of CCTVs. He had hired Dinesh from an agency three days ago as their domestic help Gopi had left.