Rail police obtain CCTV footage from Secunderabad to probe Darbhanga stn blast

A probe team led by GRP Darbhanga officer-in-charge Harun Rashid was in Secunderabad to identify the person who booked the parcel that exploded later
By Bishnu K Jha
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 11:59 AM IST
Darbhanga railway station. (File photo)

Railway police have obtained the CCTV footage from parcel office at Secunderabad station in Telangana in connection with the ongoing investigation into low intensity blast in a parcel at Darbhanga junction in Bihar on June 17.

A probe team led by GRP Darbhanga officer-in-charge Harun Rashid was in Secunderabad to identify the person who booked the parcel that exploded later.

Also Read | Bihar offices can function at 100% capacity, night curfews shorter: Nitish Kumar

Railway SP (Muzaffarpur) Ashok Kumar Singh said, “We are yet to get the forensics report to learn about the contents of the bottle which triggered the blast.” He also said he had no information about a probe being handled by ATS team at Secunderabad.

Meanwhile, the probe team are trying to trace the suspicious package to its sender. The registered parcel was sent from Secunderabad on June 15 and reached Darbhanga on June 17. The blast took place at 3.25pm on the same day but no one was injured in the low intensity explosion.

