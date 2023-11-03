Rajasthan elections: Gehlot challenges Raje for debate on 7 guarantees

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday challenged former CM and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vasundhara Raje for a debate over the seven guarantees given by the Congress.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said the seven gurantees are the key issue of the Congress for the assembly elections slated for November 25. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Gehlot said the seven gurantees are the key issue of the Congress for the assembly elections slated for November 25.

The CM’s reaction came a day after Raje said the Congress, which does not have its own guarantee, has now started giving guarantees to the people.

Gehlot has announced seven guarantees for the people of Rajasthan -- a law on the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), purchasing cow dung at ₹2 per kg; providing a laptop or tablet free to college students; free English medium education; ₹15 lakh calamity insurance for families covered under the Chiranjeevi scheme; ₹10,000 per annum honorarium for the women heads of the families; and subsidised gas cylinders for ₹500 to more than 10 million families of the state -- if his government is re-elected in the November 25 elections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The main issue of Rajasthan Elections 2023 is the seven guarantees being given by the Congress party. I challenge opposition party leader Vasundhara Raje Scindia to have a debate with me on seven guarantees of the Congress,” Gehlot said on platform ‘X’.

Addressing rally in Bilara town of Jodhpur after filing of nomination by a party candidate, Raje said,“It is surprising that the Congress, which does not have its own guarantee, has now started giving guarantees to people.”

She said Gehlot is opening such a magical box of relief in which there is nothing except show off. “He has hurt the public all the time, now they are showing false dreams, but the public knows that these relief announcements of Congress at the last moment are just moonlight for four days,” Raje said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“These five years of Congress were like a dark chapter for Rajasthan, in which there were screams of women and tears of farmers. The aspirations of the youth were thwarted and there were stories of atrocities against Dalits,” she said.

There is no immediate reaction from Raje to Gehlot’s challenge.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!