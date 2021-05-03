Rare butterfly species documented on Vetal tekdi by city research students

PUNE The Plains Blue Royal butterfly has been sighted for the first time in the Pune district on Vetal tekdi (hill) in 2020.

This butterfly is one among findings on 87 butterflies on Vetal tekdi by five students from the city whose research has been published in the Journal of the Indian Ecological Society in April.

Besides the Indian Plains Blue Royal, the students also found several seasonal butterflies like the Silverlines, Albatrosses, and Orange and Crimson Tips, as well as Pioneers and Gulls.

The research paper is a collaboration between Rajat Joshi and Kalyani Bawa, students of environmental sciences in Fergusson College; and Advait Chaudhari and Atharva Bapat, data science students at MIT, Pune; and Swanand Oak, a student of hospitality sciences.

The five began to document these butterfly species from 2017. “We traversed six different paths connected to the hill and documented the butterfly species using line transect methods in sunlight conditions on pleasant sunny days,” said Joshi.

“Butterflies are amongst the most important creatures thriving in an ecosystem. These are sensitive to their habitat changes and we get to know the state of a particular habitat due to their presence. These are vital pollinating agents and an important food link in the intricate food chains,” said Joshi, who got interested in butterfly watching and photography in Fergusson College, due to a college assignment.

“Vetal tekdi is in the heart of the Pune city and an attraction to various nature lovers due to the varied ecological forms here. Many people enjoy the proximity of the green woodland trees, grasslands and the stone quarry filled with water for most of the year. The hill is decorated with various life-forms prevailing on it,” said Kalyani Bawa.

From being Sunday photographers of flora and fauna, the students aimed at protection of the butterfly species. “There has been construction planned on the hill premises which would prove dangerous for the local biodiversity to thrive. Thus, considering the ecological point of view, along with educating the people about the lesser known aspects of nature, we selected the hill,” said Joshi.

“The most important thing is public participation. Linking the scientific knowledge with the citizens will develop awareness about the rare butterfly species. The awareness would lead to a people’s movement in protecting and conserving the butterflies, as well as the tekdi, from human disturbances,” added Joshi.

