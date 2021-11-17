Rare heart surgery performed at BHU

VARANASI A complicated heart surgery was performed on a patient in the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department of Banaras Hindu University (BHU). He was diagnosed with a case of ruptured sinus of valsalva into right ventricular outflow tract with severe aortic regurgitation. It’s a rare heart disease which if not treated timely may result in death, doctors said.

Manish Yadav (22) from Azamgarh was admitted to CTVS department at BHU with severe difficulty in breathing and swelling in whole body over a fortnight ago, said Dr Siddharth Lakhotia, professor at the department. “His oxygen saturations were very low on room temperature and he was coughing continuously. His Covid-19 report was negative and he underwent few urgent investigations. The diagnosis was done with the help of 2D echocardiography,” Dr Lakhotia said.

He was kept in the CTVS ICU on ventilator support initially and was given medications to manage his heart failure. “During surgery the abnormal communication of aorta with right ventricle was closed with help of an artificial material graft and the aortic valve was replaced by a metallic artificial valve. The surgery was very challenging. However, the patient is now fine and was discharged on Tuesday, Dr Lakhotia added.

The surgery was performed by a team of doctors, including Prof Siddharth Lakhotia and Dr Narendra Nath Das while anaesthesia was given by Prof SK Mathur and Dr Reena.