Home / Cities / Others / Rat nibbles newborn’s feet and toes; two terminated in MP
others

Rat nibbles newborn’s feet and toes; two terminated in MP

The baby’s mother had gone to feed the new-born when she noticed the baby’s feet and toes were bleeding on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sameer
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 12:56 PM IST
Representational Image. (File photo)

A rat allegedly nibbled at a 19-day-old premature baby’s feet and toes at a hospital in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore, prompting authorities to order a probe, suspend a nurse for negligence, and sack two sanitation workers.

“A nurse...has been suspended for negligence of duty and two sanitation workers have been terminated for failing to maintain cleanliness at the hospital,” said the hospital’s superintendent, PS Thakur.

Also Read | ‘Corona curfew’ extended in many districts across Madhya Pradesh

The baby’s mother had gone to feed the new-born when she noticed the baby’s feet and toes were bleeding on Tuesday. “I informed the nursing staff. The nursing staff cleaned the toes and feet and put a bandage on them. A toe of the baby has completely eaten by rats,” said Kishan Dahima, the baby’s father.

Thakur said the baby was being treated for the injuries and his condition is stable now. He added a three-member committee has been formed to probe into the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP