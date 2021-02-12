Rear-end collisions biggest cause of fatal 2-wheeler accidents in 2020

PUNE An analysis conducted by the Pune Traffic Branch has revealed that of the 87 fatal two-wheeler deaths in accidents on Pune roads in 2020, as many as 35 riders died after their bikes were rammed by a speeding vehicle from the rear.

Also, as many as 16 two-wheeler riders died after they fell off their bikes while riding.

The data collated by the traffic branch states that as many as eight accidents resulted in eight fatalities due to head-on collisions, while four persons were killed after their two-wheeler was hit by a speeding vehicle coming from the right.

Six two-wheeler riders died after crashing against the road dividers, while two persons died while colliding against walls, iron rods and trees. One person died while dashing a parked two-wheeler, while five persons died when their bikes met with accidents involving other two-wheelers.

As many as ten bike riders were killed after they directly came under the wheels of heavy vehicles.

DCP (Traffic) Rahul Srirame said that the study was undertaken from the point of view of creating a safe city for two-wheeler riders in Pune.

“The analysis is an attempt to find out the exact cause behind the fatalities involving two-wheeler riders. The survey aims at making the two-wheeler riders aware of the reason behind the accidents and make their lives safe and secure for future,” DCP Srirame said.

Causes of fatal two-wheeler accidents in 2020

•206 two-wheeler and pillion riders died in 2019, 18 of whom were wearing helmets.

•The number of accidental deaths involving two-wheeler riders in 2017 was 212; while the same was 193 in 2018.

Collision from rear end

Number of accidents: 33

Deaths: 35

Head-on collision

Number of accidents: 8

Deaths: 8

Collision from right side of vehicle

Number of accidents: 3

Deaths: 4

Slipped off two-wheeler

Number of accidents: 14

Deaths: 16

Dashing against road divider

Number of accidents: 6

Deaths: 6

Crashing into wall, iron bars and trees

Number of accidents: 2

Deaths: 2

Ramming into parked vehicles

Number of accidents: 1

Deaths: 1

Accidents involving other two-wheelers

Number of accidents: 5

Deaths: 5

Run-over cases

Cases of of accidents: 10

Deaths: 10

Total accidents: 82

Deaths: 87

Source: Pune Traffic Police