Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Red Fort blast probe: NIA searches suspects’ homes in UP, Kashmir

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow/srinagar
Published on: Dec 02, 2025 04:42 am IST

Working closely with local police units, the agency is now tracking medical professionals and associates allegedly linked to the attacks, those familiar with the investigation added.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out coordinated searches and questioning in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir as it deepened its probe into the Red Fort blast case, which killed 15 people on November 10, and the recovery of 2,900 kg of explosives from Faridabad last month, officials said.

So far, the agency has arrested eight people in connection with the blasts (PTI)
So far, the agency has arrested eight people in connection with the blasts (PTI)

Working closely with local police units, the agency is now tracking medical professionals and associates allegedly linked to the attacks, those familiar with the investigation added.

In Lucknow, an eight-member NIA team reached the Khandari Bazar residence of arrested suspect, siblings Dr Shaheen Ansari and Dr Parvez Ansari, around 5.30 am. Investigators questioned their father, Shaheed Ansari, a former state health department employee, and his elder son, Shoaib, for nearly six hours.

“They were asked about the siblings’ visits home and when they last contacted their father,” a source said. According to the agency’s preliminary findings, Shaheed told investigators he had last spoken to his daughter a month before the Delhi attack, the source added.

Although the NIA did not share operational details or case specifics with the media.

Simultaneously, NIA teams, accompanied by local police, executed searches at eight locations across south Kashmir, primarily in Pulwama, Shopian and Qazigund, an agency spokesperson confirmed.

Investigators said the homes of already arrested suspects in these districts were searched on Monday. So far, the agency has arrested eight people in connection with the blasts, including doctors and clerics, all of whom remain in NIA custody.

Among those named are Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai (Pulwama), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather (Anantnag), Dr Shaheen Saeed (Lucknow), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay (Shopian). The agency also arrested six alleged accomplices linked to prime suspect Umar Un Nabi, officials said.

The suspects include Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the attack was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani, alias Danish, who allegedly provided technical support to Umar, officials added.

News / Cities / Other Cities / Red Fort blast probe: NIA searches suspects’ homes in UP, Kashmir
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) intensified its investigation into the Red Fort blast case, conducting searches in Uttar Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir. The operation targets medical professionals linked to the attack, which killed 15 on November 10. Eight arrests have been made, including doctors and clerics, as the agency gathers evidence related to the incident.