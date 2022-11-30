Regularisation of Ludhiana MC employees: Appointment letters handed over to ‘ineligible’ employees, Valmiki Sewak Sangh seeks inquiry

At a time when questions are being raised over the authenticity of the list of employees who have been regularised by the municipal corporation (MC), Valmiki Sewak Sangh (VSS), on Wednesday, staged a protest inside Zone-A office of the MC against the alleged scam wherein ‘ineligible’ employees have also been handed over the appointment letters.

Accusing the health branch officials of indulging in corrupt practices, VSS members alleged that as per the government notification, only those contractual employees who were working with the till June 18, 2021, had to be regularised. But a number of employees who were appointed on contractual basis in the month of November last year have also been handed over the appointment letters, they said.

Further, they alleged that a few employees who were absent for months have also been given the appointment letters without conducting any inquiry.

VSS president Vicky Sahota said they have also submitted the names of a few ineligible employees who have been given the appointment letters and more such names will be provided to the officials in the coming days. MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal should look into the anomalies and strict action should be taken against those who have handed over appointment letters to ineligible employees, he said.

Meanwhile, Aggarwal said the civic body would conduct an inquiry and required action would be taken if any anomalies were found during the inquiry.

The MC General House had approved a resolution to regularise jobs of 3,542 contractual employees (sweepers and sewermen) during its meeting held in October. The resolution was approved with a condition that if any anomalies are found in the list, then action will be taken against the officials.

‘Abolish upper age limit’

The members of VSS also demanded that the MC should remove the upper age limit of 42 years for regularising the contractual employees. They said around 1,000 employees, who have been working with the MC for over a decade, would be deprived of their chance of getting regularised, if the condition was not removed by the MC.

