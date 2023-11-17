Renowned art historian BN Goswamy dies at 90

Renowned art historian and critic Brijinder Nath Goswamy passed away in Chandigarh on Friday morning. He was 90.

Born on August 15, 1933, at Sargodha in undivided Punjab, BN Goswamy completed much of his education in Hoshiarpur, where his father was posted as a judge. He moved to Chandigarh as professor of history after Panjab University moved here. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Goswamy, a Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri awardee, was suffering from prolonged lung infection and breathed his last around 4.40 am at PGIMER, Chandigarh. He was cremated at the Sector 25 Crematorium later during the day. He is survived by his daughter Malavika Goswamy.

His wife, Karuna Goswamy, who was also his student and involved in the same discipline, had passed away during the Covid-19 pandemic in October 2020 at the age of 80. Their son, Dr Apurva Goswamy, had died of illness in April this year at the age of 58.

Born on August 15, 1933, at Sargodha in undivided Punjab, Goswamy completed much of his education in Hoshiarpur, where his father was posted as a judge. He moved to Chandigarh as professor of history after Panjab University moved here.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Professor emeritus of art history at the university, he had been a visiting professor at various universities across the globe. He was a role model for his students, with a reputation of preferring academics to civil services that he had qualified for. He was soon to move from history to history of Indian art in which he had a brilliant career, home and abroad.

He authored 27 acclaimed books on art, with his last book, “The Indian Cat: Stories, Paintings, Poetry, and Proverbs”, was released by him only a few days ago on October 24.

Punjab governor and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit extended his deepest condolences over his death.

“Goswamy is an eminent figure in the realm of art history. His dedication and scholarship as an art historian and an art critic were unparalleled, leaving an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come. The loss of Dr Goswamy is an immeasurable blow to Indian art and culture. During this time of mourning, I extend my heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends, and admirers of Dr Goswamy. May the Almighty grant solace to his departed soul and bestow strength upon those affected by this irreparable loss. May the memories of Dr Goswamy’s extraordinary life bring comfort to all who mourn his loss, and may his contributions always be remembered and cherished.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}