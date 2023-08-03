Jewellery worth lakhs stolen from poet Munawwar Rana’s residence

LUCKNOW A jewellery theft was reported from renowned litterateur and Urdu poet Munawwar Rana’s residence under Hussainganj police station on Thursday. According to the report, all of his daughter’s jewellery was stolen from the store room of his flat.

Rana’s daughter, Fauzia Rana, had returned from her in-laws’ house in Bihar with all of her jewellery, and had kept it in a bag in their store room some days ago. However, when she checked her jewellery on Thursday, she found that the bag and all the jewellery boxes were empty.

The station house officer at Hussainganj police station, Jitendra Pratap Singh, said that the complainants do not have any suspects, and while the stolen jewellery is yet to be evaluated, it was likely worth several lakhs.

A case has been lodged for theft under section 380 of the Indian Penal Code, which states that in case of theft from any person’s residence, the offender will be penalised with imprisonment which may extend to seven years and will also be liable to pay a fine.

