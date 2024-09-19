Residents of flood-hit areas in Prayagraj fear of thefts; cops on alert

The residents of low-lying areas are not only hit by floods but are also living under fear of thieves and robbers who become active soon after people move to safer places leaving their houses unguarded. Flooded colonies in Prayagraj. (HT)

Fear of thefts at their homes has forced thousands of residents of flood hit areas not to leave their inundated homes. The residents are staying at their homes fearing that their household goods might get stolen by thieves who move on boats when flood water enters residential areas.

Several incidents of theft were reported in flood hit areas some years ago. The residents had reported that thieves on boats entered their houses and decamped with household goods.

Police officials said cops in localities inundated by floodwater have been asked to remain on alert. Although no incident of thefts has been reported from flood affected areas so far, police will keep a strict watch to avert such incidents, said Jal Police in-charge Janardhan Sahni.

The flood water has entered low lying areas of Baghada, Salori, Rajapur, Daraganj and some other adjoining areas. Hundreds of families living in these areas have moved to safer places and relief camps set up by the administration.

Ramesh Kumar, a resident of Baghada said not many incidents of thefts during last floods in, 2021 and 2017 were reported but during the 2013 floods, there were many such incidents. Some similar incidents of thefts by miscreants on boats were also reported from Rajapur during earlier floods.

Anand Kumar, a resident of Rajapur who has taken shelter at the house of a relative said although we have taken valuables with us, the household goods, including electronic appliances etc, remain unsafe as there will be no one in the locality to keep a watch.

Many of those living in relief camps or at other places are regularly visiting their inundated houses through boats.