Retd bank manager, pvt firm owner held for failed bid to steal 146 cr from UP Cooperative Bank

LUCKNOW: The retired bank manager of Uttar Pradesh Cooperative Bank (UPCB) and owner of a private firm have been held in connection with the failed online attempt to steal ₹146 crore from the bank on October 15. The arrests come two days after the two suspects were taken into custody for interrogation.

According to UP Cyber Crime cell, RS Dubey, the retired bank manager, and Sukh Sagar Chauhan, owner of Sagar Solar Private Limited, were arrested after police were able to gather incriminating evidence against them. However, three other accused, believed to be “tech-savvy”, are still at large, said police. They allegedly helped the two arrested accused in their online attempt to steal the bank money.

Sharing further details, Triveni Singh, SSP of UP Cyber Crime cell, said, “Led by RS Dubey, the accused tried to hack the UPCB server and compromise ID passwords of two serving bank employees to steal the money. During interrogation, Dubey confessed to having arranged the ID passwords of the two bank officials.”

The cop added, “CCTV footage of the bank’s headquarters in Hazratganj confirmed the involvement of three tech-savvy men in the crime. The hackers were somehow able to access the server without being noticed by bank authorities. A technical audit is being conducted to get more information about the security breach into the bank’s server.”

For the unversed, the accused breached the online security system of the bank and siphoned off ₹72 crore on Saturday afternoon. However, the withdrawal was timely detected by bank officials and the money was saved by freezing the account. Another attempt to siphon off ₹74 crore was also prevented by the bank before the hackers could complete the transaction. Following the two consecutive breach attempts, bank officials got an FIR lodged against unidentified people with the cyber crime cell of UP Police on Sunday.