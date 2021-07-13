Retired Army havaldar, in serach of job, duped of 12 lakh

PUNE A retired havaldar of the Indian Army has been duped of ₹12 lakh by two unknown persons, under the guise of giving him a job in Pune. A series of transactions were made between January 8, 2020, and May 20, 2020, according to the police.

A complaint in the matter was lodged by Lakshman Gavse (51), resident of Ganeshnagar in Dhayari, Pune.

“He is a retired havaldar from the Indian Army. He was looking for a job post retirement and was using the online portals for job hunting. These people called him and offered him a job as a supervisor at a company,” said inspector (crime) Pramod Waghmare of Sinhagad road police station, who is investigating the case.

Under the guise of giving him a job, the men took money for multiple made-up reasons from Gavse. A total of ₹12,59,000 was paid by Gavse through multiple online transactions to various bank accounts.

However, when the two stopped responding, the complainant lodged a police complaint.

A case under Section 419 (personation), 420 (cheating), 34 (Common intention) of Indian Penal Code along with Sections 66(c) and 66(d) of Information Technology Act was registered at the Sinhagad road police station.