Atiq’s henchmen demand 20 lakh from retd JCO in Prayagraj

Slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen threatened a retired junior commissioned officer (JCO) of the Indian Army and demanded ₹20 lakh from him at gunpoint.

Slain mafioso-politician Atiq Ahmed (HT File Photo)

On the complaint of the retired armyman, an FIR has been registered against two named people, including a woman, and some unnamed persons at the Dhumanganj police station, officials said.

In his complaint, retired Naib Subedar Shrikant Pradhan, a resident of Peepalgaon, said that his daughter, Deepa Rai, had purchased a plot of land at Katuhla Gauspur from Dil Afroz Begum.

Recently, Dil Afroz’s son, Zeeshan, began pressuring his daughter to vacate the plot and transfer it in his name. Zeeshan filed a suit on fake documents and started issuing threats with his aides.

On May 27, Shrikant Pradhan was going to visit a doctor with his wife when Zeeshan, along with the henchmen of Atiq Ahmed stopped their vehicle and took them at gunpoint. Zeeshan threatened the retired army officer to pay ₹20 lakh or forget the plot of land.

SHO at Dhumanganj police station Rajesh Kumar Maurya said an FIR has been registered in this connection and further action will be taken following investigations.

