Retired teacher found murdered in Prayagraj’s Mauaima

A 65-year-old retired teacher was found murdered in his house under the trans-Ganga Mauaima police station area, on Monday morning.

The retired teacher had a fight with his son a few days back and it is suspected that he was killed by his son. The body has been sent for an autopsy and a hunt has been launched for the suspect, police said.

Suryabhan Singh, a resident of Sisai Sipah village, went to sleep after dinner on Sunday night. Police officials said that his kin informed police when they spotted Singh’s body lying in a pool of blood in his room. Senior police officials reached the spot and called a field unit for investigations and collecting samples.

There were deep injury marks on Singh’s head.

Suryabhan Singh had four sons Raju Singh, Jitendra Singh, Durgesh Singh and Sunil Singh. Suryabhan had a fight with his third son, Durgesh over the division of property and pension which he (Suryabhan) was receiving. Durgesh often used to demand cash from his father as he had fixed his daughter’s marriage.

It is suspected that Durgesh assaulted his father and killed him late on Sunday night and fled the house.

