State gives go-ahead for revamp of Civil Lines bus depot in Prayagraj

At a time when train passengers can look forward to enjoying airport like facilities at Prayagraj Junction, those commuting through buses too will be able to avail similar facilities at Civil Lines bus station, courtesy the revamping being undertaken ahead of Mahakumbh-2025. Civil Lines Bus depot in Prayagraj (HT File)

The state government has given approval for redeveloping this bus depot as the first model bus station of Prayagraj, said Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) officials.

Additional managing director of UPSRTC, Annapurna Garg has directed officers concerned to make alternative arrangements for operations at the bus stand, so that the work can start as soon as possible, they added.

An amount of ₹149 crore will be spent in giving a facelift to this bus station which will be developed on public-private partnership (PPP) model, the officials said.

The tender for this work has been allotted to a firm Omaxe and the same is expected to commence the redevelopment work this month itself.

As per the plan, there will be a circulating area from Mahatma Gandhi Marg to Nawab Yusuf Marg. A new multi-storey building will also be constructed by demolishing the existing Civil Lines bus stand building, the officials said.

Regional manager, UPSRTC MK Trivedi said, “Now that the approval has been given to redevelop the Civil Lines bus stand, we expect that the work would commence soon. The agency will work while keeping the bus depot operational for the entire time of redevelopment.”

Under the redevelopment plan, the Civil Lines Bus depot area spread across 18,000 sq metres would be developed at a cost of ₹149 crore to become not just a hub of inter-state and intra-state bus services but also a commercially booming centre for UPSRTC, especially to cater the rush of devotees coming to Sangam city during Mahakumbh-2025.

Although the Civil Lines bus depot would be developed on the lines of Alambagh bus depot of Lucknow, the authorities are optimistic that the bus depot at Prayagraj would be much better and will offer more facilities to the passengers.

“This bus stand of the Sangam city would also be included in the list of premium bus station-cum-commercial complexes in the state and make us all feel proud,” said Trivedi.

A luggage checking scanner, as is operated at railway stations and airports, will also be installed at the bus stand for better security. Besides, there would be separate platforms for the buses going in a given direction and systematic information about the same would be displayed on the electronic board which would be installed at several places in the entire complex.

The haphazard parking of the buses, both operated by UPSRTC and those attached with it, would also become a thing of the past.

Following the revamp of facilities, passengers can look forward to having better seating area, clean toilets, and ease of travelling. Besides a food court, the bus stands will have a shopping mall, theatre, AC and non-AC waiting halls for passengers, parcel room, cloak room, ATMs, post office and police booth. Parking space, toilets, ample lighting, air-conditioning, display boards, CCTVs and rest room for crew will further add to the level of facilities.

About 70% of the area of the bus stand will be utilised for operational purposes while 30% for construction of buildings.