Reversing vehicle at Mohali dhaba leaves Punjabi singer Alfaaz injured

Punjabi Singer Amanjot Singh Pannu, alias Alfaaz, suffered multiple injuries after a reversing tempo truck hit him outside Pal Dabha on Banur-Landran road on Saturday night.

The vehicle was being driven by a former employee of the dhaba, who was trying to flee with it over a payment dispute with the eatery’s owner, said police.

The singer was admitted to Fortis Hospital in Phase 8, Mohali, with multiple injuries on the head, arms and legs, and is now stated to be out of danger.

In his statement to the police on Sunday, the singer said he had visited the dhaba for dinner with his friends Teji, Kuljit and Gurpreet.

There, he saw a former employee of the dhaba, Vicky, a resident of Raipur Rani, Panchkula, arguing with the dhaba owner to settle his dues. He urged the owner to settle the dispute, before leaving to relieve himself outside.

Meanwhile, as the dhaba owner refused to pay, a furious Vicky tried to flee in his tempo truck parked outside. But in the hurry, failed to notice the singer, who was standing behind the vehicle, and rammed into him while reversing, said a senior police official.

The injured singer was immediately rushed to Fortis Hospital, where he gained consciousness on Sunday.

“We have recovered the vehicle and will soon arrest Vicky, who managed to escape,” added the official.

Meanwhile, police have lodged an FIR against Vicky under Sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sohana police Station.

Punjabi singer Honey Singh also shared an Instagram post about Alfaaz’s injuries, requesting for prayers for his quick recovery.