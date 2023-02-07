Rhino that exited Kaziranga and attacked civilians, found dead in Golaghat

A female one-horned rhinoceros that lost her way and exited the Kaziranga national park, and attacked some civilians and forest officials, died on Monday in Assam’s Golaghat district, officials of the forest department said.

Officials said that the rhinoceros may have died due to a lack of food or dehydration, but investigations are underway.

Mrinal Saikia, MLA from Khumtai on Monday tweeted a video of the female rhino breathing her last and held the people and the local administration responsible for the death of the animal.

Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma responded to the tweet and asked the director general of police to investigate the matter.

Superintendent of police (SP), Golaghat district, Ramandeep Kaur, said the rhino exited Kaziranga national park recently and attacked civilians and some forest officials.

She said four persons, including the divisional forest officer (DFO), sustained severe injuries in the rhino attack. “They went through surgery and are admitted to a hospital,” she said.

According to the forest officials, the female rhino lost her way and was running continuously for nearly five days. “She did not attack humans intentionally, but in a sense of panic. She likely died of dehydration and a lack of food,” forest officials said.

“Around four days back, the rhino attacked one person in the Dergaon Rangdhali area. She also attacked another civilian and two forest officials in the Dakshin Hengera area on February 3. After that, it entered the Borting Naosholia Kathoni area,” officials said.

On Monday, locals noticed the rhino lying in a field.

MLA Mrinal Saikia called the forest officials and a team of Kaziranga forest officials, along with veterinarians, reached the spot. Tagging the CM, Mrinal wrote on Twitter, “Forest officials tried to save it from public atrocities, but Golaghat police did not cooperate. I demand punitive action Himanta Biswa Sarma sir.”

