Ridiculous, says Meghalaya’s Conrad Sangma on attempt to link him to ‘drug kingpin’

SHILLONG: A row erupted in the Meghalaya assembly on Tuesday after Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mukul Sangma accused chief minister Conrad K Sangma of links with a ‘drug kingpin’ from Mizoram, a charge that was trashed by the chief minister.

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma speaks in the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly in Shillong on Tuesday (PTI)

The TMC leader levelled the accusation during a discussion in the assembly on the drug menace and held up an undated photograph, which he said, featured the chief minister and Henry Lalremsanga at an event in New Delhi. Sangma said Lalremsanga was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and was arrested in this connection by the Delhi Police in 2013.

“This is a high-profile event in Delhi. So, I tried to find out how he (Henry) managed to find a space in this kind of high-profile event, shared the same table, then I was informed that this sitting arrangement was requested by the CM’s Office,” Sangma, a former chief minister said.

“I have to advise the chief minister to avoid association with this man”.

Conrad K Sangma rejected the attempt to link him to someone on the basis of a photograph, saying this was the “most ridiculous way” of proving anything.

“It is sad that a person of his (Mukul) level brought a photograph and just jumped to a conclusion. Connecting people based on a photograph of two people being clicked together I think in today’s world, is the most ridiculous way of proving anything. So, I have no comment to say about that,” Conrad told reporters after the session.

“So does the court case or whatever police case that was filed, does that have Conrad Sangma’s name in it? I think that is the precise question. Whether we were called for any kind of discussion on it or any kind of case was filed against us, I think that is the basis on which a statement of this level by a person of his stature should be made,” he added.

