Road cave-in near Jagraon bridge due to wild growth of trees: Experts

By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 04, 2021 12:51 AM IST
Repair works underway at the road cave-in site at Jagraon Bridge in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Harsimar Pal/HT)

A day after a portion of the Jagraon Bridge’s approach road, from Vishwakarma Chowk towards Railway Station Road, caved in, municipal corporation (MC) officials said it was caused by wild growth of plants/trees which damaged the retaining wall of the approach road.

The area was inspected by experts from Guru Nanak Dev Engineering College (GNDEC) on Tuesday. They said that roots of the trees had damaged the retaining wall and there may have been soil erosion due to the rainfall, causing the road to cave-in.

On suggestion of the GNDEC experts, MC staff has started removing the wild growth of trees around the wall of the approach road and the process has been initiated to repair the retaining wall.

MC executive engineer Rakesh Singla said, “There is vacant space between the retaining wall of the approach road and another boundary wall established along the road in the area which is filled with sand and garbage. Due to wild growth of the trees, the retaining wall got damaged and soil erosion took place. We are also roping in PWD department as they had initially established the approach road in the 1970s.”

Bridge open for movement of traffic:

The civic body had repaired the damaged road portion using bulk bitumen on Monday night and the road was opened for traffic on Tuesday morning.

Singla said that the work to repair the retaining wall is going on and might take around a week to finish. It is not needed to stop the movement of traffic as of now and the repair work is being done after installing barricades around the area, he added.

