Road safety expert slams Punjab for poor enforcement of norms

Bathinda National Road Safety Council member, Kamaljeet Soi, on Thursday criticised the Punjab government for poor implementation of road safety measures. At a press conference in the city, Soi said the state has only five motor vehicle inspectors (MVIs) to administer about 5 lakh heavy vehicles.

“Punjab reports nearly 5,000 road mishaps and almost half of them involve heavy vehicles. There is not enough manpower to check fitness certificates and to enforce the law against the erring motor drivers,” Soi said, at a function where he launched ‘Mission Safe Malwa’, a social initiative by his NGO Raahat - The Safe Community Foundation.

Soi added that since police personnel lacked training in vehicle accident investigation, in most mishaps even the culprits were not identified.

In a scathing attack on the transport minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Soi said the state government had a dismal record in strict enforcement of high-security registration plates (HSRP) for old vehicles.

“Only 20% of vehicles in Punjab are fitted with tamper-proof HSRP. Warring should start focusing on streamlining the functioning of his department. In most organised crimes like drug peddling and liquor smuggling, notorious elements use vehicles with fake number plates,” said Soi, also a BJP leader from Ludhiana.

“Such security features enable easy identification of vehicles in case of accidents. Considering the high prevalence of crimes in which vehicles are used, such aspects assume great relevance. Details of owners can be obtained even if the vehicles are burnt,” he added.