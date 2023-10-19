Roadmap To $1 Trillion Economy: Don’t delay today’s work; learn from Japan, says Suresh Khanna

LUCKNOW State finance minister, Suresh Khanna, emphasised the need to embrace Japan’s work ethic during a seminar in Lucknow on Wednesday. The minister also expressed the government’s determination to elevate the state’s economy to a trillion dollars by 2027.

Speaking at the event organised by the Uttar Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service Association and SBI, Khanna stressed the importance of having a clear roadmap, focusing on critical areas, and effectively addressing challenges.

“Do not delay today’s work until tomorrow. We should learn from Japan how they carry out their work with honesty and sincerity. If we do the same, no goal will be too big to achieve. Today, we are advancing with technology. It is the marvel of technology that all government schemes, including the Kisan Samman Nidhi, are being delivered to people with just one click,” said Khanna.

The seminar’s discussions, outlined in a press release, centred around the opportunities, obstacles, and the essential roles of the Finance Department and SBI in realising the ambitious vision of a one trillion-dollar economy. Khanna underscored the significance of cultivating a positive and technologically-inclined approach among banking and finance officers, believing that such an attitude would be instrumental in achieving this monumental goal.

