RRB-Allahabad conducts second stage of CBT for NTPC recruitment

Railway Recruitment Board (RRB), Allahabad conducted second stage computer-based test (CBT) of Non Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) recruitment on May 9 and 10, said railway officials here on Wednesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The test was held for level 6 for total of 7,124 vacancies including 516 seats under RRB-Allahabad and for level 4 in which there were 161 vacancies, they added.

Under RRB-Allahabad’s territorial jurisdiction, the total candidates registered were 18,761 out of which 13,572 candidates appeared for the computer-based test, said chief public relation officer (CPRO), NCR, Shivam Sharma.

For the first time, Aadhaar based authentication was done for the candidates. The second phase of the test (CBT) was conducted in three shifts, two shifts were held for level 6 on May 9, and one shift was held for level 4 on May 10, he added.

The scheduling was done in such a way that the candidates of one RRB are given same question paper so that there is no need for ‘normalization’.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The level 6 CBT was conducted at 17 centres in nine cities across three states. Overall attendance was about 75.14%, he said.

The level 4 CBT was conducted at 15 centres in eight cities across two states. Overall attendance was about 64.90%.

Special trains were run by North Central Railway to facilitate movement of candidates of the cities in which the test was conducted including Prayagraj, Kanpur, Aligrah, Agra, Moradabad, Jhansi, Gwalior, Dehradun and Roorkee, said Sharma.