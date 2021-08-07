50 lakh to players losing in bronze medal bouts in Olympics’

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar has announced ₹50 lakh cash award for every sportsperson in state getting fourth position in the Olympics.

Till now, there was no provision in the state’s sports policy for such players. The CM said there is a provision to give incentive money to players who are unable to win medals in these games.

As per the provision, each player participating in the Olympics is being given an incentive amount of ₹15 lakh each. He said an amount of ₹5 lakh is already given to these players prior to the Olympics and now the rest of the amount of ₹10 lakh will be given to players on their return.

Khattar said as per the sports policy, ₹6 crore is given to a player who wins gold medal in the Olympics, ₹4 crore for winning silver, and ₹2.5 crore for bronze.

“Now onwards, a cash reward of ₹50 lakh will be given to each player in state finishing fourth in the Olympics,” Khattar said.

He said nine players of the women’s hockey team who hail from Haryana will be given a cash reward of ₹50 lakh each.

Khattar welcomes move to rename Khel Ratna Award

The Haryana CM welcomed the central government’s move to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after hockey legend Major Dhyanchand.

Khattar said the Union government has taken a good decision by renaming the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after the hockey legend.

“Sports awards should be named after players. Congress should not criticise the move,” he added.