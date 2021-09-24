Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Others / RTI activist shot dead in East Champaran
others

RTI activist shot dead in East Champaran

Vipin Agrawal , who has been working as an RTI activist since 2009, had survived an attempt on his life on February 16, 2020.
By Sandeep Bhaskar
PUBLISHED ON SEP 24, 2021 09:53 PM IST
An RTI (Right to Information) activist, who had exposed several cases of encroachment of government land, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in East Champaran district on Friday. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

BETTIAH

An RTI (Right to Information) activist, who had exposed several cases of encroachment of government land, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in East Champaran district on Friday, police said.

The assailants, riding a motorcycle, shot Vipin Agrawal, 47, from a close range near at Harshidih while he was on his way back to home from the local block office, the police said, quoting eyewitnesses.

“Raids are on to arrest the assailants,” said Pramod Paswan, station house officer (SHO), Harshidih police station.

“Some locals saw him lying in a pool of blood on the road on Friday. He was rushed to primary health centre (PHC) and was referred to the sadar hospital at Motihari where he was declared brought dead,” SHO Paswan said.

“The RTI activist sustained four bullet injuries. We are looking at all angles,” said Abhinav Dhuman, a trainee Indian Police Service (IPS) officer posted as subdivisional police officer (SDPO), Areraj.

RELATED STORIES

Agrawal, who has been working as an RTI activist since 2009, had survived an attempt on his life on February 16, 2020.

“He has fought a long battle to remove land encroachment in and around Harshidih area. Miscreants attacked and ransacked our house on February 16, 2020. His wife was dragged on the road in broad daylight. He had sued many people in this regard, but no one was arrested. We applied for protection several times, to no avail,” said Vijay Agrawal, the slain RTI activist’s father.

Vijay Agrawal said his son had brought to light houses illegally built on eight acres of land worth crores near Gudri Bazar, Jadavpur Road and Pakadia Road (in Harshidih area).

“In the 2020, a house situated on encroached land in Dhankhariya near Harshidih was demolished by the administration. Following a case filed with the Lokayukta in Patna, a petrol pump operating on encroached land was also sealed. Cases were also filed over a cold storage and residential house built on the encroached land,” he said.

The RTI activist had earlier lodged a complaint in the subdivisional court at Areraj, accusing nearly hundred local people of implicating him in a false case of murder.

When contacted, Navin Chand Jha, East Champaran’s superintendent of police, said, “A special investigation team has been formed under SDPO Areraj to probe the matter and arrest the assailants.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Kapurthala police arrest fugitive couple in a drug case from train

Delay in paying compensation: SC panel directs Faridkot divisional commissioner to take action

Ludhiana SHO booked for slapping Moga deputy mayor

19 hospitalised for gastroenteritis in Sangrur village
TRENDING TOPICS
Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
PM Narendra Modi
GATE 2022 Registration
Foundation review
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP