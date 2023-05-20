Sexual harassment complaint filed against SAI Assam swimming coach

Sports Authority of India, Assam swimming coach has been booked for alleged sexual harassment of minor girl athletes after a group of athletes at the training centre in Solalgaon accused swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary of sexual harassment.

SAI Assam swimming coach Mrinal Basumatary (HT Photo)

Following the complaint, a first information report (FIR) against Basumatary was immediately filed at a police station in Guwahati.

On Friday, the SAI authorities released a statement saying that the matter was reported on May 18 afternoon by a female weightlifting coach followed by female athletes themselves.

“They alleged that the in charge of STC Solalgoan, Mrinal Basumatary sexually harassed the girl athletes. On receipt of their verbal complaint, prompt action has been taken by the Regional Centre of Sports Authority of India, Guwahati in accordance with the law regarding sexual harassment,” SAI wrote in the statement.

It stated that since most complainants are minor girls, a police complaint was lodged immediately on the same day to register an FIR against Basumatary at the Paltan Bazar police station, Guwahati.

“Taking into account the gravity of the matter, the FIR was lodged. Simultaneously, the matter has been referred to the Internal Committee of the Regional Centre of the nodal sports body and a probe has already started. The committee will submit its report at the earliest,” SAI authorities added.

The authorities further stated, “SAI adopts a ‘zero-tolerance policy’ towards sexual harassment cases, and the same will be followed up so as to ensure that justice is delivered to our athletes.”

Though the police have registered the complaint, they are yet to take action against the accused. Guwahati police refused to make a statement in this regard.