Samajwadi Party pens petition to U.P’s election officer over voters’ roll, says revised list not provided

Published on Nov 14, 2022 11:05 PM IST

The memorandum demanded that all political parties be given the deleted, added, and amended names in the voters’ list, which was revised between March 12, 2022, and November 7, 2022.

Party’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel has demanded action against the officers concerned for the alleged negligence (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: Samajwadi Party (SP) has sent a petition to the Uttar Pradesh state election officer for not intimating the party regarding the lists of names deleted and added to the voters’ list. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has also alleged that SP was not provided the draft rolls of 30 districts, which was published by the election commission on November 9, 2022.

In his petition, party’s state president Naresh Uttam Patel has demanded action against the officers concerned for the alleged negligence. As per the petition, draft rolls were not provided to SP and other political parties in Etah, Hathras, Kanpur, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Bhadai, Mau, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Basti, Amethi, Lucknow, Hardoi, Badaun, Pilibhit, Meerut, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Baghpat, Saharanpur and several other districts.

The memorandum demanded that all political parties be given the deleted, added, and amended names in the voters’ list, which was revised between March 12, 2022, and November 7, 2022. It also demanded that the draft rolls -- published on November 9, 2022 -- be provided to the political parties in all the districts of the state.

Monday, November 14, 2022
