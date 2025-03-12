Sambhal finds mention in Puranas much before advent of Islam: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said Sambhal is the truth, emphasising that it finds mention in the Puranas (Hindu religious text), and was written about some 5,000 years back, while Islam came some 1400 years ago. Citing Shah Jahan’s own writings, he reminded people that Aurangzeb imprisoned his own father, denied him water and killed his brother. (HT File Photo)

Adityanath was speaking at a conclave organised by a private media house in Lucknow.

“Sambhal finds mention in our Puranas written some 5000 years to 3500 years ago and mentions it as the place where Lord Vishnu’s tenth incarnation will appear… Before Islam came, Puranas mention the avatar of Shri Hari. In 1526, the temple of Shri Hari was demolished by Mughal commander Mir Baqi and in 1528 Ram temple in Ayodhya,” Adityanath said.

“Glorification of foreign invaders should be stopped, else when the truth like Sambhal will come out, they won’t be able to show their faces anywhere,” he added.

“Sambhal is the truth. I am a Yogi and I respect every sect and religion... But it is not acceptable if someone forcibly occupies a place and destroys someone’s faith... There were 68 pilgrimage places (teerths) in Sambhal, and we have only been able to find 18 till now... In Sambhal, Jalabhishek was performed after 56 years at a Shiva temple,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“ I have papers and I am showing them. They can first read the Puranas and then come to me for Shashtrarth (intellectual debate),” the chief minister said.

On being asked what’s next after the recently concluded Mahakumbh-2025, he replied, “See, in this (state) budget, we have given money for Mathura and Vrindavan. Our work is moving ahead and will be done. When you get the opportunity, don’t just miss it.”

Yogi criticised those who admire Aurangzeb, calling it a “mental distortion.”

Citing Shah Jahan’s own writings, he reminded people that Aurangzeb imprisoned his own father, denied him water and killed his brother.

“Those who like Aurangzeb should name their children after him and be ready to suffer his kind of cruelty,” he said.

He asserted that glorifying Aurangzeb insults India’s true heroes.

Speaking about Mahakumbh-2025, the chief minister alleged that ancient sites in Prayagraj were encroached upon through ‘land jihad’ earlier.

During previous governments, land mafias illegally took over historic sites in Prayagraj, such as Akshay Vat, Mata Saraswati Koop, Patalpuri, Shringverpur, Dwadash Madhav and Bhagwan Beni Madhav, he said.

“This severely affected the heritage and significance of these sacred places,” he added.

“During the Mahakumbh, these sites were freed from land mafias, paving the way for their revitalization. As a result, devotees can now visit them throughout the year,” he added.

“Shringverpur, the site of friendship between Lord Ram and Nishadraj, was also encroached upon under land jihad, and Dwadash Madhav and Nagvasuki temples fell victim to illegal occupation. During the Mahakumbh, our government built new corridors and freed these sites, which is a symbol of gratitude towards India’s ancient traditions,” he added.

He said the Mahakumbh not only displayed India’s strength and the true essence of Sanatan Dharma but also changed the negative perception of Uttar Pradesh.

He stated, “Through Mahakumbh, we successfully achieved both objectives.”

Attacking the Opposition, the chief minister stated, “Expecting positivity from those with a negative mindset is pointless.”

He recalled the 1954 Kumbh tragedy, where over 1,000 people lost their lives, the 2007 natural disaster that caused significant a loss of life and property, and the 2013 incident where the then Prime Minister of Mauritius shed tears after witnessing the filth at the Sangam.

Adityanath emphasised that special arrangements were made to ensure no devotee had to walk more than three to five kilometres.

While the initial estimate was 40 crore visitors, the actual turnout exceeded 66.30 crore (663 million). On Paush Purnima (January 13, the first day of the Mahakumbh), 1.5 crore (15 million) people took a holy dip, while 3.5 crore (35 million) on Makar Sankranti (January 14) and 15 crore (150 million) on Mauni Amavasya (January 29) participated in the sacred bathing rituals.

“Learn from Indonesia that has a Muslim majority, but their national festival is Ramleela, the currency carries Lord Ganesha and airlines carries the name Garuda. Even their president had mentioned having Indian DNA. Those who glorify foreign invaders should get DNA checked,” the chief minister said.

Emphasising that Sanatan Dharma respects all faiths, Adityanath expressed pride in his saffron attire: “This is my identity. One day, the whole world will wear it.”