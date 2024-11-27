Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Nov 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sambhal violence follow-up: Photographs of rioters to be put up at public places

ByS Raju, Meerut
Nov 27, 2024 08:00 PM IST

Police have retrieved photographs and video footage from CCTVs of as many as 75 people so far suspected to be involved in the violence

The photographs of people, whose involvement in the Sambhal violence on Sunday has been established through photographs and videos, will be put on hoardings at public places to solicit public assistance to ascertain their identities and launch a drive to arrest them, said Moradabad divisional commissioner AK Singh on Wednesday.

The Shahi Mosque in Sambhal (HT File Photo)
The Shahi Mosque in Sambhal (HT File Photo)

The Sambhal district comes under the jurisdiction of Moradabad division.

Singh said that police have retrieved photographs and video footage from CCTVs of as many as 75 people so far suspected to be involved in the violence. He said the process of retrieving photographs of other rioters is still going as the investigation has intensified to ascertain their identities and initiating recovery measures for damages caused to public property during the violence.

“The recovery of losses caused by the damage to property will be enforced against the perpetrators of the violence,” Singh said.

The violence has raised concerns about law and order in the city, prompting officials to take swift and decisive action to ensure accountability and prevent further unrest. Efforts to trace the remaining suspects are ongoing, and authorities have urged citizens to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.

Till now, at least 25 individuals, including two women, have been arrested and sent to jail on charges of rioting. Police have registered seven FIRs, naming 25 individuals, including prominent figures such as Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, the son of the local Samajwadi Party MLA. Additionally, more than 2,000 unidentified individuals have been mentioned in the FIRs.

Violence broke out in Sambhal on November 24 during the second round of survey of Shahi Mosque. The clash between police and rioters claimed the lives of four people and left more than 20 cops and officials injured.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On