Sambhal violence follow-up: Photographs of rioters to be put up at public places

The photographs of people, whose involvement in the Sambhal violence on Sunday has been established through photographs and videos, will be put on hoardings at public places to solicit public assistance to ascertain their identities and launch a drive to arrest them, said Moradabad divisional commissioner AK Singh on Wednesday. The Shahi Mosque in Sambhal (HT File Photo)

The Sambhal district comes under the jurisdiction of Moradabad division.

Singh said that police have retrieved photographs and video footage from CCTVs of as many as 75 people so far suspected to be involved in the violence. He said the process of retrieving photographs of other rioters is still going as the investigation has intensified to ascertain their identities and initiating recovery measures for damages caused to public property during the violence.

“The recovery of losses caused by the damage to property will be enforced against the perpetrators of the violence,” Singh said.

The violence has raised concerns about law and order in the city, prompting officials to take swift and decisive action to ensure accountability and prevent further unrest. Efforts to trace the remaining suspects are ongoing, and authorities have urged citizens to come forward with any information that may assist in the investigation.

Till now, at least 25 individuals, including two women, have been arrested and sent to jail on charges of rioting. Police have registered seven FIRs, naming 25 individuals, including prominent figures such as Samajwadi Party MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal, the son of the local Samajwadi Party MLA. Additionally, more than 2,000 unidentified individuals have been mentioned in the FIRs.

Violence broke out in Sambhal on November 24 during the second round of survey of Shahi Mosque. The clash between police and rioters claimed the lives of four people and left more than 20 cops and officials injured.