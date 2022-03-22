Sangam city’s band of buddies rocking social media

Pursuing their passion for music, four Sangam city youths in their 20s and all former students of Kendriya Vidyalaya-IFFCO—Abhinav Singh, Adarsh Mishra, Ankur Patel and Abhishek Kamat—formed their own band during the pandemic, in September 2020, and are now hogging the limelight on many social media platforms like YouTube and Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The foot-tapping and soul-moving numbers uploaded by these budding artists on these platforms and their hard work is beginning to pay off. In the last one year, the group, ‘Pind Music Record’, has had around 2,000 subscribers and many of their songs have been viewed by thousands of music lovers online.

“We were friends at KV, IFFCO since Class 5 and after passing Class 12 with around 80% marks in 2020, we got admitted in various courses at different institutions of the district and since the studies were being carried out online, Abhinav, who knew that music was our passion, decided to start the band,” shared Adarsh. In the group, Ankur and Abhishek play guitar, Adarsh plays the beat box and Abhinav plays the piano, he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Currently, the four are pursuing their studies while also following their passion. While Ankur is enrolled in BA, Abhishek is pursuing BTech (civil engineering) and Abhinav and Adarsh are pursuing BSc.

Belonging to middle class families, the four had to face resistance from their family members too, but with their online success they have managed to finally win them over.

“We know that our parents are worried about our career, but we want to pursue our studies while also chasing our passion for music,” said Abhinav, the youngster who pens the songs for the group.

The best part is that these four not only write their own songs but also compose the music and upload the finished products online. Since, they have to shoot many of the songs, they often take help of local artists to act in the videos of their songs or sing the songs made by them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These artists do proper homework prior to selecting the place for shooting their albums. The locations are mostly rural, dominated by open fields and canals.

“We make songs which show the problems of youths, their energy to confront the challenges and try to give some message to society. The song coming up on Mother’s Day on May 8 will be our tribute to all the mothers of the world,” said Adarsh.