‘Sanskriti Gram’ to highlight Mahakumbh’s significance through AR/VR show

As part of the Yogi Adityanath government’s plans to organise a grand and divine Mahakumbh-2025, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department is going to establish a ‘Sanskriti Gram’ spread over 5 acres within the Mahakumbh Mela grounds. (Sourced pic for representation)

This unique cultural village will host various cultural events and exhibitions for the duration of the 45-day mega religious fair, showcasing the spiritual, cultural, and historical significance of the Mahakumbh through augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) shows, stated a state government spokesperson.

Additionally, 30 grand gates, inspired by spiritual themes such as Trishul, Swastika, Kalpvriksh, and Damru, will be constructed throughout the Mela area, he added.

The process of selecting agencies and allocating work for these projects has already commenced, shared the spokesperson.

UNESCO recognises the Kumbh Mela as humanity’s intangible cultural heritage. It is expected to attract over 250 million devotees and pilgrims from 75 countries. Extensive plans are underway to organise the event on a grand and spectacular note, said officials.

This ‘Sanskriti Gram’ will feature an exhibition of 20 stalls, prioritizing local handicrafts and crafts. Additionally, the ‘Sanskriti Gram’ will be a hub for augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) experiences, showcasing the mythological, spiritual, and historical significance of the Mahakumbh. Through these technologies, the journey of the Mahakumbh across different eras will be presented.

The ‘Sanskriti Gram’ will be divided into various zones, highlighting ancient heritage and mythology, artifacts of historical travellers, astrological science, performing arts, and interactive workshops.

Sanskriti Gram will feature a range of attractions, including displays of donations made by Maharaja Harshvardhan for the Kumbh Mela and AR-enhanced representations of various sites, providing their historical and cultural contexts, officials explained.

Visitors would be able to enjoy a 360-degree virtual immersive experience, interactive touchscreen kiosks, multimedia displays, mobile app integration, and live-streaming virtual tours. Exhibits will highlight the Vedas, Puranas, Charak Samhita, and ancient astrological scriptures, along with references to ancient Indian universities.

The main stage will host daily classical and folk dance and music presentations. Additionally, it will feature theatrical performances, food stalls, cooking demonstrations, craft workshops, and dance and music workshops. Visitors would also benefit from an information centre and guided tours.

The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department will construct thirty grand gates in the Mahakumbh Mela area, namely, Maha Kumbh Logo Gate, Trishul Gate, Swastik Gate, Damru Gate, Shankh Gate, Mahakumbh 2025 Gate, Surya Gate, Dev Dal Gate, Kamal Gate, Gada Gate, Dhanush Gate, Ganga Gate, Kaustubh Gate, Kamdhenu Gate, Lakshmi Gate, Om Gate, Nandi Gate, Sangam Gate, Nag Vasuki Gate, Shivling Gate, Chandra Gate, Kalash Gate, Sudarshan Chakra Gate, 14 Ratna Katha Gate, Airavat Gate, Kachhap Gate, Kalpavriksh Gate, Samudra Manthan Gate, Rudraksh Gate, and Ashwa Gate.

Selfie points, lamp posts, and portable tourist information centres will be constructed at each gate. Designed around specific themes, these gates will highlight their significance and serve as tourist attractions, officials added.