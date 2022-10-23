SC judges unveil portraits of ex-CJI, lawyers

The photos of ex-CJI, justice KN Singh, ex-chairman of Bar Council of India VC Mishra and other renowned lawyers of the Allahabad high court were unveiled by two supreme court judges - justice Krishna Murari and justice Vikram Nath at a glittering programme in the historical library hall of Allahabad High Court Bar Association (HCBA), on Saturday.

The photos of other legal luminaries, which were unveiled included justice Anshuman Singh, senior advocates SP Gupta, Vibhav Bhushan Upadhyay, BK Srivastava, Ram Shankar Dwivedi, advocates Shyam Narain, Shakti Dhar Dubey and Manoj Kumar Rajvanshi.

After the unveiling, the photo of these legal luminaries of yesteryears, who passed away within the last one year, will be placed in the historical library hall of HCBA.

On this occasion, justice Krishna Murari, a supreme court judge recalled his association with this high court, where he had spent a major part of his life as lawyer and thereafter as a judge.

Justice Vikram Nath, another supreme court judge urged lawyers not to take otherwise the scolding of a judge, as it often helped improve future performance of a lawyer. Urging young lawyers to work hard, he advised them not to adopt shortcuts, as according to him ‘short cut is short lived’.

Justice Sunita Agarwal, a senior high court judge, urged young lawyers to believe in themselves. She said that this institution made us what we are today. “Now it is time for us to give it back”, she added.

In his presidential address, the president of HCBA, Radha Kant Ojha urged lawyers to follow the footsteps of these stalwarts of the profession of law. He also emphasised the need to fill up all vacant posts of judges here, so that pending cases and not taking up cases is resolved effectively.

Joint secretary press, Ashutosh Tripathi said that the programme was conducted by secretary of HCBA, SD Singh Jadaun.

The high court judges who attended the programme included justice Manoj Kumar Gupta, justice Siddharth, justice Ajeet Singh, justice Krishan Pahal, justice VC Dixit, justice Subhash Vidyarthi, senior advocates NC Rajvanshi, TP Singh, Rakesh Pandey, ex-secretary JB Singh, Mahendra Bahadur Singh, Vivek Mishra and others.

