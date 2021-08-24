Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SCD Govt College, Ludhiana holds 100th prize distribution function

Ashwani Bhalla, dean, academic affairs, said that because of the Covid situation, only the most important prizes were given away to around 150 students
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 02:06 AM IST
Prize winners in a jubilant mood at SCD Government College on Monday. (Harsimar pal Singh/HT)

SCD Government College held its 100th annual prize distribution function at Sahir Auditorium on Monday.

Kanwar Gurbaaz Singh was felicitated with the Jagdev Singh Olympian Award for Excellence in Sports for his achievements in basketball.

Sahir Order of Merit was bestowed upon Tejas, Amarjeet Chawdhury, Akshay, Gurtejinder Singh, Jaswinder Singh, and Manjinder Singh for exceptional achievements in co-curricular activities.

Roll of honour (academics) for the session 2019 -20 was conferred upon 14 students for clinching the first three positions in the university, for sports was conferred upon seven students, for NCC was conferred upon six students and for cultural activities was conferred upon 10 students.

As many as 15 students got special awards and 31 got merit certificates. In addition, members of the students’ council and college magazine student editors were also honoured.

Tejas was declared the student of the year 2019- 20 and Udit Saggar was declared student of the year 2020- 21.

Mamta Ashu, who was the chief guest, congratulated the students for their achievements in these testing times.

The function concluded with the National Anthem.

